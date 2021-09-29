If hope is the confident expectation of good, then despair is hope’s counterpart, leaching away faith and leaving us barren in a world at odds.
Being right has become paramount over mercy.
The superior mentality has a tendency to breed nasty attitudes toward people we deem dumb, ignorant and deluded.
Many of us are scraping the bottom of our hope bucket in light of discord, fear and despair.
Here’s the thing: It’s difficult to access what we’re unmindful to replenish.
In Hosea, God warns us that people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge.
In first Psalms God gives us the antidote for this lack of knowledge. He invites us to study His precepts, instructions and teachings. He likens a person who equips himself to being a tree planted by streams of water:
Psalms 1:3 And he shall be like a tree firmly planted [and tended] by the streams of water, ready to bring forth its fruit in its season; its leaf also shall not fade or wither; and everything he does shall prosper [and come to maturity].
When we’re vitally united to God, we prosper in every area of our lives, and in turn, we want to bless people. Not curse them.
In Genesis 12:2 God calls Abram—before he changed his name to Abraham, father of many nations—to be a great nation. God promises to bless Abram, make his name famous and ensures that he will bless many.
It’s okay if we don’t agree with someone; we’re gifted with the right to our own opinion. And even if we know we’re right, that what we believe is biblical, we should give our fellow man the mercy and grace our heavenly Father gives us.
Philippians 2:3-4 Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.
This week’s practice:
1. In order to examine your heart, ask yourself if you’ve judged someone or a group of people harshly.
2. What are your feelings and attitudes toward them?
3. What can you do to extend mercy and grace?
4. If possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Roman’s 12:18
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests. Keep those coming.