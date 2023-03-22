The 88th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City ended March 12 with an emotional concert as its final headliner performance was by Lynyrd Skynyrd, the classic rock band that lost founding member Gary Rossington just a week before the concert. He was 71 years old.
On the official Lynyrd Skynyrd Facebook page, the band posted this a day after the performance:
“We felt you there with us last night, Gary. Looking down from Rock N’ Roll Heaven and helping us get through one of the toughest shows of our lives. We felt you during the nuances of Free Bird, Tuesday’s Gone, Saturday Night Special. We felt you in the roar of the crowd as they cheered your name and stood up for most of the night.”
Triangle News Leader’s Kathy Chance and her daughter were at the show. Chance, a longtime fan, attended another Lynyrd Skynyrd concert in 2010 in Nashville, when guitarist Rossington was on stage with the other members of the band.
The Florida Strawberry Festival also included performances by the Oak Ridge Boys, Willie Nelson, Sara Evans, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, the Gatlin Brothers, CeCe Winans, Tanya Tucker, the Pointer Sisters, Tommy James & The Shondells, Wayne Newton and Train.
It also experienced record-breaking attendance, according to organizers. The 11-day event drew 606,116 visitors to its concerts, livestock shows, free entertainment, rides, food, arts and crafts vendors and more.
“From our festival family to yours, thank you,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We would not be where we are today without the community’s continued support.”
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Plant City Police Department, both contracted to conduct the event’s security operations, reported minimal occurrences during the festival, said Davis.
Belle City Amusements, Inc., the entertainment company that provides the festival’s rides, reported a significant increase in sales compared with last year’s festival, making this the most attended midway to date.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” said Kyle Robinson, the festival’s president-elect. “We have some exciting things planned for next year, and we’re already looking forward to BerryFest24.”
The next Florida Strawberry Festival will be held Feb. 29–March 10, 2024. Go to https://flstrawberryfestival.com.