The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, also known as UF/IFAS, is offering an online educational series on Florida insects. Learn about the amazing diversity that exists within the world of insects, along with their use as a pest management control tactic.
• Aug. 24: The Fascinating World of Insects with Marice Lopez, Ph.D. student, entomology, University of Florida
• Aug. 31: Natural Enemies—Good Bugs Eating Bad Bugs with Dr. Oscar Liburd, Entomologist, University of Florida
Programs are 10:30 a.m. to noon. Dr. Norma Samuel, Sumter County FFL and Urban Horticulture agent, will facilitate. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y449gvqm.