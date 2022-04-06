TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) launched a campaign aimed at educating Florida motorists on the importance of avoiding distracted driving.
According to FLHSMV data, distracted driving crashes resulted in 333 fatalities in 2021 – the highest recorded in Florida in at least eight years.
“When you get behind the wheel you only have one job, and that’s to ensure you and your passengers reach your destination safely,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes in a news release. “More than 56,000 distracted driving crashes happened last year in Florida alone, and 75% of those crashes were caused by the driver being inattentive behind the wheel.”
On average, there were more than 1,000 distracted driving crashes every week across the state last year. In 2020, there were 979 crashes in Lake County, 420 in Sumter County, and 7,074 in Orange County.
Safety tips for driving
FLHSMV provides these tips to reduce distracted driving:
If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.
Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.
Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.
When you get behind the wheel, be an example to your family and friends by putting your phone away. Just because other people do it doesn’t mean texting and driving is “normal” behavior.
In 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, texting while driving is an illegal, ticketable offense. You could end up paying a hefty fine and get points on your license.
If you see someone texting while driving, speak up. If your friend is texting while driving, tell them to stop.
Listen to your passengers: If they catch you texting while driving and tell you to put your phone away, put it down.
For more information, including safe driving tips, information on Florida’s Wireless Communications While Driving Law, and downloadable resources, visit FLHSMV’s Distracted Driving webpage at www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/driving-safety/distracted-driving.