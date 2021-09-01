Do you have a library card? If not, signing up for one can open infinite possibilities: Libraries offer many free resources and services that help people pursue their passions and give students the tools to succeed in both school and life. With a Tavares Public Library card, you can borrow audiobooks, DVDs, music CDs, and books in both print and ebook formats, as well as access the other 15 Lake County Library System locations.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every person signs up or their own library card. For more information, visit the Tavares Public Library at 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares, or call 352-742-6204.