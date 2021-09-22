Sept. 25–Oct. 31, East Lake County Chamber of Commerce will present their 14th annual Pumpkin Patch, taking place at 24214 Sorrento Avenue (formerly SR 46).
This year, the event includes Movie Night at the Pumpkin Patch and a Party in the Patch.
AdventHealth Movie Night at the Patch, starting Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., features a free community showing of the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” The movie will begin at dusk.
“If you’ve never seen this movie, come find out why it’s a classic,” the Chamber says. “If you’ve seen it before, come enjoy it again! Bring comfortable yard chairs and family in costume, if you like, to join the fun.”
Refreshments will be available for sale by Mount Dora High School Future Farmers of America.
Party in the Patch is an informal gathering scheduled Oct. 26, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Sponsored by My Exquisite Florida, the business community is invited to visit the Chamber and the Pumpkin Patch and enjoy a grilled hotdog with friends. A variety of beverages will be available.
From its inception, this Pumpkin Patch has supported numerous local community organizations, who help staff the Patch in exchange for a share of the proceeds. Organizations taking part this year include Mount Plymouth Landowners League, East Lake Historical Society, and Mount Dora High School Future Farmers of America, among others.
The event will run 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekends.
The Chamber is setting up the Patch to encourage social distancing. They have increased the distance between pumpkin platforms. They ask that attendees practice social distancing from other family groups. Handwashing stations will be available at the Patch.