Are you looking to find more internal peace and balance amidst the current chaos? Don’t know how you will make it another month under a stay at home directive? Need an excuse to pull away from electronics?
You may have read many articles that share the benefits of engaging in creative activities. These benefits include improved mental health, reduced dementia and increased brain function. Even singing or dancing has been shown to boost your immune system.
But what if you are stuck on what exactly to do? If your life, up until now, has been filled by external commitments, you may have a hard time adjusting to staying at home. Exploring a creative home-based hobby can help you fill your life with more joy. There are also many online communities and places to connect with others with similar passions. But, how do we get started?
Julia Cameron, author of the bestselling book The Artist’s Way, offers artists and non-artists alike strategies to live a more joyful life through creativity. Cameron acknowledges that “we often have to excavate our own pasts for the shards of buried dreams and delights.” She suggests going “back to childhood and think about what brought you joy.”
The Artists Way recommends we provide our own answers to the requests below to reveal clues about our own, sometimes deeply buried, passions. Without thinking too hard, quickly list:
• Five hobbies that sound fun
• Five classes (webinar, online tutorials) that sound fun
• Five things you would personally never do that sound fun
• Five skills that would be fun to have
• Five things you remember you used to enjoy doing
• Five silly things you would like to try at least once
Looking over your lists, notice what you can do from home? What excites you the most? What small step can you take today?
Creativity does not just include drawing or painting. It can include planting a flower or vegetable bed. Staining a piece of furniture, building an outdoor firepit or seating area, coloring, experimenting with a recipe, messing around on an instrument to compose a new tune, practicing theatrical makeup. It can be whatever you put yourself into that results in a unique outcome.
Here are some real-life examples. Gardening and dot mandalas have been my two new creative endeavors for the past several weeks.
Planting Seeds
It’s fun and easy to stay busy by planting seeds in small cups. Seedlings can be raised to full size plants for wonderful gifts. Daily watering of the seedlings in the morning and evening is very relaxing.
Dot Mandalas
Dot mandalas are a fun and easy creative project. You can buy specific materials and tools for making dot mandalas, or you just can start with what you have. There are many YouTube videos for inspiration. The mandala pictured here was painted this week on a piece of poster board and acrylic paints. And home items were used as the dotting tools: a toothpick, pencil tip, new pencil eraser, Q-tip, and lip balm tube.
Arrange Mother Nature
You can even create art from free materials that Mother Nature provides. A quick digital photo – and the piece will last forever!
I hope this inspires you to get creative. Share your joyful creations on social media with the hashtag #wellbeinglakecounty.
Sheri Ford Lewin is currently the leader of Thrive Clermont, a local 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit with a mission of Empowering Teens to Succeed. Thrive Clermont’s programs and events are open to any interested teen ages 13-18. Learn more at the Thrive Clermont Facebook page.