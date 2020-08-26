As much as I love my job and working in the newspaper industry, it does not come without stressful times. In the beginning years, I panicked when I knew a mistake had been made and it was too late to correct because the presses were rolling. I eventually learned to tell myself, “This is not a life or death job; this can be fixed!” If we reported something wrong, we could run a retraction. If ad changes were not made, we would make it right with the client.
Thankfully, there are those that have chosen a career where you must make life and death decisions! I often wonder how you let the bad days go when your shift is done. A bad day at work as a first responder or a medical provider may have meant that someone lost their life.
A first-year nurse, Samantha Sherman, described a day in the life of a nurse: “I’ve been there in the good times and bad. I have held the hands of dying patients getting ready to say goodbye to their loved ones. I have held the hand of a women who had lost her child unexpectedly. I have comforted those who needed procedures that they were terrified of and been there when a lady received the news that the cancer was spreading and there was no treatment available. I have also been there in the good times. I’ve been there when the patient got to hear that all the cancer was removed and she could go home to her family, I’ve rejoiced when a baby was able to come to the well-baby nursery from NICU after not being able to breath. Sometimes those good and bad things happen on the same shift! It’s about balance and being there for your patients no matter what.”
Thank you, Samantha, for choosing nursing as your career.
Thank you to all our medical providers and first responders – especially during these difficult times.
Thank you to our men and women in blue who put their lives on the line every day to protect us from harm.
I am the proud mom of a lineman. My son, along with a large convoy of utility trucks and line workers, recently followed Hurricane Isaias up the coast to help the residents of New Jersey get their power back on. He missed out on his daughter’s sixth birthday party. Thank you to all the lineman that travel through storms and suit up in protective gear on hot summer days to keep us comfortable.
Every job is vital to our everyday lives in some way, and I appreciate that we are all different and play an important role in each life.
We would love to hear about how you chose your career and what makes it gratifying – or not. It takes all kinds to make the world go around!