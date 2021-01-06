SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Sumter, Marion and Lake counties, has several upcoming online pro-grams to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling of programs scheduled for January:
Jan. 7: How to Exit a Business. This presenter is a local lawyer who will outline what you need to know about exiting a business.
Jan. 14: Everyone Needs an Elevator Pitch. A mandatory skill for anyone in business.
Jan. 19: Understanding Your Business Using Excel™. Learn how to optimize this popular Microsoft tool.
Jan. 21: Creating Facebook Ads. Learn how to create effective ads on Facebook.
Register for local business events at https://midﬂorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
Free, conﬁdential business mentoring is also available. Request mentoring and additional information on SCORE Mid-Florida at https://midﬂorida.score.org. Business mentors are needed, too. Do you have strong business experience? Are you ready to give back to your community?
Learn more at https://midﬂorida.score.org/volunteer. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).