Jewish Federation of the Villages and Greater Sumter County, Inc. is hosting “Jazz and More…” a program of music and comedy, at Leesburg’s Lake Square Mall, 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.
The program will include dueling pianos, comedian Al Schubowsky, the 9th Street Jazz Company and the John DePaola Trio.
CDC-recommended safety rules will be followed, according to the organization.
All profits will support the Beacon Collage expansion program, UF Auxiliary Foundation Scholarship and a fund to help Israeli children suffering from PTSD.
Tickets purchased through Jan. 15 will be discounted $10. Visit https://www.jfedthevillages.org and use coupon code “EARLYBIRD.”