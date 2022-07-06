First United Methodist Church invites all children to their “Jerusalem Marketplace Vacation Bible School: Explore where God’s power can take you.”
The program runs July 18–22, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the church, located at 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora. It’s open to children who will be age 3 by July 22 up to those in fifth grade.
The adventure includes energizing music, interactive Bible fun, super science, cool crafts, hands-on mission projects, delicious snacks, great games and more.
The $10 fee, which includes a t-shirt, will be collected on July 18.
To be a part of all the excitement at Jerusalem Marketplace VBS, register at www.mtdorafumc.org/children.
For more information, contact Janet Westlake, minister of discipleship, at 352-383-2005 or janet@mtdorafumc.org.