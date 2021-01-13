Jesse’s Fund for Therapy Dogs recently received a generous grant from the W. Noyes & Ruth D. Baker Grant Charitable Trust/The First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust to help pay major medical expenses for active therapy dogs in Lake County.
The nonprofit organization’s mission is to aid active therapy dogs in Lake and surrounding counties that are experiencing injury or illness, so they may continue to provide love, comfort and education, according to its Facebook page. It was founded after Jesse, an exemplary 6-year-old therapy dog, became ill and did not recover.
According to the group, “Jesse and her story made such an impact in our community, that people throughout Lake County joined together and created Jesse’s Fund for Therapy Dogs, in her honor.”