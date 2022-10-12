In its upcoming two-day mixed media workshop, Lake County Museum of Art offers participants a chance to work with papers, fabrics, found objects, past art work, pencil and charcoal drawing, and acrylic painting.
“The objective of the workshop is to explore new mixed media techniques and excavate each student’s authentic voice in their art,” according to the museum. “Each student can work on whatever style project from faces, figures, and landscapes to still lifes and abstracts – there are no set rules in this workshop.”
The LCMA Art Experience program, which is limited to eight participants, will be led by Christine Peloquin on Oct. 15–16, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. each day.
Some supplies and lunch are included.
Visit https://bit.ly/3ehfPT6.
The museum is located at 213 W. Ruby Street in Tavares.