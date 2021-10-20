The Friends of Lake County Trails is hosting its inaugural group bike ride Oct. 30, and all riders and rider levels are welcomed.
The ride will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Lake County North Shore Trailhead/McDonald Boat Ramp Trailhead, 24600 County Road 448-A, Mount Dora.
The ride will tour historic muck farms, swamps, canopied areas and the lakefront along the North Shore of Lake Apopka around Clay Island. The plan is to also climb Green Mountain to the scenic overlook/tower and trailhead and then return to the starting point – an approximate 16-mile ride roundtrip.
Wildlife is commonly seen in the area, including otters, bobcats, alligators and many species of birds.
Lake County is sponsoring the ride as part of FDOT’s Mobility Week. The Lake 100 Trails Committee and Friends of Lake County Trails will be helping to host and guide the ride, as well.
Visit the Friends of Lake County Trails Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FOLCT or contact organizer Mike Stephens at 352-483-5899 for more information.