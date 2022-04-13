Eustis Moose Valued Veteran

From left, instructor SFC Jose Negron, Umatilla High School; Eustis Moose Valued Veteran #874 representative Michael D. Rowlett; JROTC Cadet SFC Gavin Hannan; and LTC Cadet Shelby Taylor; Umatilla High School. Courtesy photo.

Golden Triangle Moose Valued Veterans No. 874 in Eustis recently presented Umatilla High School student Gavin Hannan a Leadership Recognition Award for his dedication and community support as a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadet in the school’s Army JROTC. Congratulations, Gavin!

