This week we recognize John Quincy Adams, Gerald Ford, the Bill of Rights, Apollo 11, the 25th Amendment, Amelia Earhart and the moon landing.
John Quincy Adams was born on July 11, 1767, and was the sixth president of the United States. He was the son of the second president, John Adams, who signed the Declaration of Independence. After serving one term as president, John Quincy Adams served 17 years as a member of Congress. Although he was the first president whose father had also been president, he was not the last. George W. Bush was the 41st president, and his son George H. W. Bush was the 43rd.
On July 13, 1787, Congress enacted the Northwest Ordinance. This established a formal method for transforming territories into states. It also included a Bill of Rights that guarantees freedom of religion, public education and the right to a trial by a jury.
President Gerald Ford was born on July 14, 1913, and became the first non-elected vice president and president of the U.S. He took office after the resignations of Vice President Spiro Agnew and President Richard Nixon.
The world stood still for a moment on July 16, 1969, when the Apollo 11 mission lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 9:37 a.m. Astronauts Michael Collins, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Neil Armstrong fulfilled a national goal set in 1961 by then-President John F. Kennedy.
On July 20, 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed an Executive Order determining the line of succession if the president dies or becomes incapacitated while in office. This became the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. After the vice president, the speaker of the House would become president. Should the speaker of the House be unable to assume these duties, the next in line would be the Senate president.
Some of the most famous words in the history of the world were heard on Sunday, July 20, 1969: “Tranquility Base. The Eagle has landed.” As the world watched, Astronaut Neil Armstrong took that first step on the moon. Twenty minutes later, lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin joined him. The most historic phone call ever made was from the White House by President Richard Nixon to Armstrong and Aldrin shortly after they became the first humans to walk on the moon. Apollo 11 astronauts returned home on July 24, 1969, after eight days, three hours and 18 minutes. They spent a total of two and a half hours on the surface of the moon.
American pilot Amelia Earhart was born on July 24, 1897, in Atchison, Kansas. She was the first woman to fly solo from Hawaii to California, was awarded the American Distinguished Flying Cross and was one of the founders of an organization of female aviators called the “Ninety-Nines.” Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan departed from Lae, New Guinea, on July 2, 1937, and it was the last time she was seen alive. Howland Island was their next refueling stop, but they never arrived. President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized a massive two-week search but found nothing. She was declared dead on July 19, 1937. Her fate remains a mystery to this day.
There is no history as exciting as our own American history! The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, invite you to inquire about membership. Contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com for more information. You never know what you may discover.