Mike Wittman was soaking wet as he handed in his parachute and gear on Saturday morning, July 8, on the shore of Lake Dora in Tavares. Nothing, however, could dampen the palpable sense of joy he and his fellow members of the Phantom Airborne Brigade felt after jumping from a World War II era plane and parachuting into the water together.
“Most of these guys, it’s probably their first jump in over 30 years,” said Wittman, a former U.S. Marine who lives in Grand Island and has been doing jumps with the Phantom Airborne Brigade for the past year. “It’s a great feeling. It makes you feel like you’re 21 again.”
Wittman brought along his two sons, his daughter and his wife, who served as a volunteer for the event, which drew a crowd of onlookers to Wooton Park.
Wittman’s sons have fun watching their dad jump.
“Being able to come out and see him jump out, I mean he’s just on cloud nine every time he gets onshore – there’s just a big old smile on his face,” said Wittman’s eldest son, Caiden Hansen, 19. “He’s having the time of his life.”
Wittman’s younger son, Bryson Hansen, 17, added, “He’s been talking about this for a while and getting excited for it.”
Lucien Campillo, operations officer and secretary for the Phantom Airborne Brigade, said the organization has been around since the 1980s. Members are veterans of an airborne unit, and the jumps take place monthly. Most of the jumps take place on land, with two to three a year taking place over water. The next water jump will be on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, over Lake Eustis.
The July 8 jump included 140 paratroopers from various branches of the military. The plane they jumped from was a Douglas C47 known as Tico Belle, a World War II aircraft based at the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum in Titusville that had dropped troops in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
After being brought to shore by several volunteer boats, many of the jumpers, wearing Hawaiian-themed shirts to signify the units in which they had served, gathered to talk and take photos.
“It’s just a camaraderie,” Wittman said. “A lot of these guys I haven’t seen in many years, so getting together just takes you back to a time.”
If you’re a veteran paratrooper and would like to jump again, visit www.phantomairborne.us.