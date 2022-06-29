June 18, a Juneteenth celebration was held at Cauley Lott Park in Mount Dora.
“The park was adorned with Black pride art, food and things to do for kids, as well as music to entertain the adults,” said Sheila Ramos, who provided these photos. “Members of the Police Department also participated in the festivities and enjoyed the afternoon,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for the rain slowing things down, this event would of went on into the evening. I am so happy to be part of this special place called Mount Dora.”