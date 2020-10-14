The 43rd Annual Mid-Florida Business Hall of Fame event, presented by Junior Achievement of Central Florida, takes place Oct. 29. The program honors forward-thinking entrepreneurs and accomplished community leaders for their contributions to the Central Florida region’s economic development.
As the region transforms during this unprecedented and evolving time, the celebration has been re-imagined with a new vision, including presenting the event as an “Almost In-Person Hall of Fame” event. 2020 Laureate inductees are Robert Finfrock, of the Apopka-based Finfrock Design-Manufacture-Construct; and Linda Goodwin-Nicols, of Kissimmee’s Goodwin Realty & Associates, Inc.
Visit https://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-centralfl/home for more information.