Junior Achievement of Central Florida and the JA Academy awards a $500 scholarship to two students each year who have closely adhered to the Academy Core Tenets for the Kathy King Memorial Scholarship.
Recipients of the award specifically exemplify the following areas: academic compliance (including meeting attendance and punctuality standards), volunteerism, seeking opportunities to improve oneself and ways to support the JA Academy, and setting an example for JA Academy underclassmen.
This scholarship celebrates and honors the life of an influential leader and entrepreneur, Kathy King, former education senior vice president of Junior Achievement of Central Florida. Her greatest testament to the mission of Junior Achievement resulted in the nation’s first ever JA Academy for Leadership & Entrepreneurship, located at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando.
Learn more about the Scholarship and Endowment: https://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-centralfl/scholarship.