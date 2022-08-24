Trout Lake Nature Center, located in Eustis, is partnering with the Lake County 4-H to start a Master Junior Naturalist Club – the first such program in Lake County.
The club will be modeled after the adult Florida Master Naturalist Program offered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Youth ages 8 to 18 can join the club to learn about the natural environment through hands-on activities, field trips and other interactive learning experiences.
There’s a lot to learn about the state. Florida, with its warm climate and a long peninsula that ages ago was once an island, is unique in the United States. From rare and specialized plants only found in Florida to endangered wildlife like manatees, Florida scrub-jays and eastern indigo snakes, the diverse species help make Florida a special place.
The state’s wetlands, coastal regions and uplands offer diverse habitats that the many species call home, and club members will be able to learn about the various ecosystems and species in monthly sessions.
The first meeting will be Sept. 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the nature center. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis.