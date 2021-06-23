Alzheimer’s Family Organization is hosting a Karaoke Battle fundraising event June 27 at Legends in Fruitland Park.
“We are a non-profit that relies solely on fundraising, donations and memberships to survive. We serve Lake County as one of our eight counties,” said executive director Kathleen Winters. “We provide needed support and educational services to caregivers, both family and professionals, that care for individuals with all forms of dementia.”
Founded in 1999, the organization, like many nonprofit entities, has struggled through the effects of the pandemic and is ready to return to fun fundraising events, including this one.
The organization also is looking for sponsors, as well as contestants.
Visit www.alzheimersfamily.org