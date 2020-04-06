I understand if the crisis around the coronavirus can feel overwhelming. While many things are out of your control, you can take ownership over your life and choices you make. Even if you’re at home, you have access to a world of possibilities to help you create a healthier life.
Here are a few tips to help you at this time at home.
• Keep a schedule, and establish a daily schedule for when you wake up, when you sleep and when you eat.
• Stay connected. Physical distance doesn’t have to mean social distance. Exchange texts, calls, and video chats with friends and family.
• Challenge your Brain. You might feel bored or unengaged. Instead, it’s an opportunity to sharpen your mind. Read a book, play brain games, and invite your friends to do the same.
• Learn something new. With extra time, perhaps explore a new hobby or pick up a new skill.
• Get in motion. Some might think exercise in impossible now. It doesn’t have to be. Walk up & down your stairs, watch a video about exercise, or just get out in the sunshine and walk around the neighborhood.
• Practice meditation. Just start with 30 seconds to a minute, close your eyes, and breath deeply. If you feel anxiety, step away for a moment and just let your body relax with a few deep breaths.
• Give to a charity. Wherever we look, there is always someone less fortunate than we.