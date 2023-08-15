For local entrepreneur Angie Ringler, the old proverb that necessity is the mother of invention certainly rings true.
It all started about 15 years ago, when Ringler, who has sensitive skin, decided to create her own laundry detergent. It was the first of many products that now fill the shelves of her business space on West Old U.S. Highway 441 in Mount Dora.
“This is really the cornerstone of my business,” Ringler says of the laundry concentrate her company Tangie now sells to individuals and wholesalers around the country. “Almost all of these are my formulations. This is where it all started.”
Tangie’s products also include shampoo and conditioner bars, as well as hand soap and a stain remover bar. Ringler, a former paralegal, spent two years doing research on the laundry detergent before she and her husband, Darrel, began manufacturing it in their garage in Summerfield. They now live in Eustis.
“I started formulating natural laundry soap,” says Ringler. “I was selling it in plastic bottles, and a few years later I started thinking that selling it in plastic bottles was still kind of part of the problem. I was using great natural ingredients, but I was still putting all this plastic waste out into the world.”
Ringler spent the next couple of years reformulating the liquid into a paste form and eventually into small bars, which can be dissolved in water in a matter of hours to make a gallon laundry soap. No shaking or stirring needed.
“I think my experience as a paralegal gave me the skill in research and going down the rabbit hole and figuring stuff out,” she says. “I’m a very solution-oriented person, so I wanted to find a solution. And I just kept tinkering away, and the more I would tinker the more I would learn about more natural ingredients.”
Several years ago, Ringler decided to stop manufacturing the products herself and now uses a private manufacturer in Lake County to do that. Tangie sells its products to wholesalers and stores throughout the U.S., from the Health Basket in Mount Dora to The Waste Less Shop in Reno, Nevada.
While the bars Tangie produces are usually wrapped in paper, Ringler said, many zero-waste stores prefer no packaging at all, instead opting to sell the unwrapped bars in baskets or jars so customers can just grab them.
“Now I can ship it efficiently,” she says. “It doesn’t cost a lot of resources. The consumer fills their own container, so they can choose whatever they want to use for that. And I did the same thing with hand wash. This little bar dissolves to be a gallon of liquid hand soap. You can fill your foaming dispensers at home. Again, just trying to eliminate the plastic while using all natural ingredients.”
Ringler is proud of her “100% woman-owned business.” Emma Durfey does all the packaging, while Rose Plouf handles customer service, social media and other administrative duties. Tangie’s CFO is Aishwarya Viswanath, and Mudra Shirvaikar is Tangie’s designer, the person behind the look and feel of the brand, from the logo, colors and fonts to website design and all products packaging.
Their hard work has paid off, as business is booming and the accolades are pouring in. Ringler was honored in Las Vegas last October by the International Association of Women as a finalist in the Innovation category. Tangie shampoo bars and conditioner bars also won the Best of Beauty award by Allure Magazine in 2022.
Tangie offers private and white label services, and any products that are deemed imperfect for aesthetic purposes are donated to Lake Cares Food Pantry, the Humane Society and other local organizations that can put them to good use.
The idea of eliminating plastic waste is catching on among consumers, who also are becoming aware of the harm many chemicals can cause, Ringler says.
“What we’re trying to get across to people is that they can replace a lot of the consumable liquids in their house with a bar product and stop a lot of the plastic waste that’s happening,” Ringler says. “And they can help themselves in the process by eliminating the fragrance and harsh sulfates and chemicals and stuff like that that come with many liquid products.”
For more information or to order Tangie products directly, go to https://tangieco.com.