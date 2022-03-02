A very long time ago existed a post office on a lakefront street in Tavares, at the intersection of East Ruby Street and South Rockingham Avenue.
At that time, there were very few businesses in the area. There was a drugstore including the old school counter with fountain drinks and light lunch fares – and not much more in the humble downtown.
In 1984, at the site of the post office, Frank O’Keefe opened a pool hall, Town Tavern, while his son, Andrew, was attending culinary school at the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont. Today, the former post office site is the current location of O’Keefe’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, owned by Andrew O’Keefe.
When senior O’Keefe started a hotel in Pennsylvania, O’Keefe’s native state, his son was by his side. Andrew was in the kitchen by the age of nine. He continued his culinary journey and ran his first restaurant at the age of 17. Soon after, O’Keefe was accepted to culinary school, where his primary skill was as a pastry chef. Julia Child spoke at his graduating class of 25 students. Her platform was to encourage the advancement of women in the professional kitchen.
In 1985, O’Keefe was honored with the job of creating the Inaugural cake for President Ronald Reagan. The cake that was to serve 30,000 guests was prepared in Montpelier, Vermont, and delivered to Washington, D.C. via an 18-wheeler vehicle.
After several more culinary accomplishments, O’Keefe decided to move to France to further enhance his skills. However, while saving up money for this journey, his alma mater asked him to become a culinary instructor at the institute, and he accepted the offer.
At the age of 23, O’Keefe decided to try something new, moving to Tavares to be closer to his family and start his own restaurant. O’Keefe recognized that a French restaurant was not the answer.
“I didn’t think Tavares was ready for a 5-star French restaurant. There weren’t many restaurants in Tavares at that time. There were no franchises even. Lakefront businesses were quite limited back then,” O’Keefe said.
His father encouraged him to start his own restaurant in downtown Tavares, two blocks from the pool hall. However, as O’Keefe said, “I saw no reason to have two family businesses in the area.”
Instead, he partnered with his parents in 1987 and turned the pool hall into O’Keefe’s Irish Pub & Restaurant. Their partnership lasted almost 10 years and is run today by O’Keefe himself. Much time and care were involved in creating the restaurant. A kitchen was installed, and the interior is a wonderful replica of a traditional Irish pub.
In 1990, O’Keefe and his father created the O’Keefe’s Lifetime Mug Club Membership for their patrons. This one-time fee of $100 includes your own personalized drinking mug that you can reuse every time you visit the establishment and includes discount draft beer specials. Between visits, your mug is hung on the wall awaiting your next drink. As of today, there are over 1,900 mugs on the walls throughout the pub.
Soon, O’Keefe’s Irish Pub & Restaurant will celebrate their 35th anniversary. There are several factors that contribute to their success. The main one is the quality of food and presentation that is prepared by Chef Derek, who was professionally trained by O’Keefe.
Local favorite dishes include their French Onion Soup, the Reuben served with coleslaw and steak fries, the Tuscany Shrimp Pasta and the Fried Haddock Filet. The Bailey’s Cheesecake is a must, followed up with a traditional Irish Coffee or Irish Whiskey.
Children’s’ entrees are served on a green frisbee with stickers.
O’Keefe’s favorite item on the menu is the French Dip accompanied with a Guinness stout.
The bar has a constant selection of 12 draft beers: taps changing regularly on six of them. In addition, seasonal and select beers are offered, and the Blue Hawaiian and New York Sour are crowd pleasers. Bartenders are Eli Phillips, who has been with the restaurant almost 10 years, and O’Keefe’s brother, Terence, who has been with the restaurant since it opened.
Another factor to the success of O’Keefe’s is the local community of Tavares. In its early stages, O’Keefe’s Irish Pub & Restaurant was primarily the only local hang-out – and it’s still the only Irish pub in Lake County.
“Back then, when it was after 6 p.m., you were either at O’Keefe’s or in the county jail,” O’Keefe said jokingly.
However, 10 years ago things changed. The city of Tavares made amendments to their regulations and policies for new businesses. The goal was to make downtown Tavares an entertainment district. “Live, work and play” was the new attitude, and an open container policy was also enacted. Lakefront boat docks were renovated to invite guests by waterways. Currently, Rusty Anchor, a boat charter service based in Mount Dora, provides lunch and dinner cruises that visit O’Keefe’s Irish Pub while on the tour.
“Tavares is a community of people helping people,” said O’Keefe, who has served as vice president for the Chamber of Commerce and on the Downtown Business Development Community board of directors.
“I like to make an impact on the community,” said O’Keefe.
After almost 35 years in business, the same families still frequent the pub, including grandchildren and extended families. Two separate couples visit O’Keefe’s every day at the same time, seven days a week.
O’Keefe is husband to Jennifer and father to three daughters, Lauren, Emily and Mary, and son Aidan, all of whom have worked in the restaurant throughout the years. Currently, all four of his children attend university. His three daughters will be graduating this year from nursing school on the same day. Aidan is pursuing education in business.
O’Keefe’s Irish Pub & Restaurant is open seven days a week at 115 S. Rockingham Avenue, Tavares. Call 352-343-2157 or visit www.Okeefesirishpub.net.