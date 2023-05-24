United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 43 kicked off National Safe Boating Week, May 20–26, with a local promotion to show support for boating safety – Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day on May 19 – and their efforts garnered some attention, with Eustis Fire Station Number 22 staff and Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile donning life jackets to help spread the word.
In addition, last Saturday the Lake County group hosted a free Vessel Examination Day at Wooton Park in Tavares, checking boat fire extinguishers, life jackets, registration and numbering, distress signals, navigation lights and ventilation.
For National Safe Boating Week, Eustis, Mount Dora and Tavares issued proclamations in support of safe boating week at their city council meetings.
According to Joy (JT) Taylor of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 43, “Florida now has more than one million registered boats, making us the official recreational boating capital of the world. Our state also leads in number of accidents, injuries, deaths and dollar damage from these boating mishaps.”
Taylor said there were 751 reportable boating accidents and 469 injuries in Florida in 2021, the most recent year for which statistics are available. In addition, 61 boating fatalities were recorded in Florida in 2021, and the primary cause of death was drowning. Property damage is another consideration, with damage estimated between $13 and $20 million.
“Boating accidents usually occur in calm water with good visibility,” Taylor said. The most common factor listed as a cause of accident? Operator inattention.
Of all boating accidents in the U.S., only about 2% had taken a boating safety course through the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Many of those involved in boating accidents had no boating safety education at all, and some took an online course, according to Taylor.
National Safe Boating Week is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort.
“We’re committed to teaching boaters that the best boating experience is a safe day on the water,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council, a nonprofit dedicated to helping create a safe boating experience for all boaters and the lead organization of the Safe Boating Campaign. “This National Safe Boating Week, prepare for a great boating season by inspecting your boating safety gear and commit to providing comfortable life jackets for all your passengers to wear every time you go boating.”
The council recommends these boating tips:
• Take a boating safety course. Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters.
• Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working and in good condition.
• Make a float plan. Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board before you leave the dock.
• Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket, every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency.
• Use an engine cut-off switch – It’s the law. An engine cut-off switch is a proven safety device to stop a powerboat engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.
• Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during the excursion.
• Know what’s going on around you at all times. Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents in 2021 were caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.
• Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds. Be familiar with the area, local boating speed zones, and always travel at a safe speed.
• Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.
• Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones, and cell phones can all be important devices in an emergency.
For more information, visit www.safeboatingcouncil.org.