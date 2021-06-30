With freedom comes responsibility. Celebrating Independence Day is part of being an American, but please think twice about the impacts your celebration may have on the animals and habitat around you.
As we enjoy the bright colors and thunderous explosions of fireworks, it’s easy to overlook the impact to wildlife around us. We know what to expect, but wildlife doesn’t. The abrupt lights and sounds are often seen as a threat and the shock of fireworks can cause wildlife to flee. They can end up in unexpected areas or roadways, flying into buildings and other obstacles, and even abandoning nests, leaving young vulnerable to predators.
The threat to wildlife doesn’t stop at startling lights and sounds; fireworks also have the potential of starting wildfires, directly affecting wildlife and destroying essential habitat. Litter from firecrackers, bottle rockets and other explosives can be choking hazards for wildlife and may be toxic if ingested.
Fireworks can also be extremely stressful for domestic pets and livestock, especially if for set off for long durations.
If you plan to set off your own fireworks, use caution, stay away from wildlife habitat, avoid dry areas and make sure you pick up any resulting debris. Limit firework activity to reasonable hours. Keep in mind that consumer fireworks are banned in all national wildlife refuges, national forests and national parks.
Now is the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy nature, but please be responsible. Anglers can reduce the injuries or deaths to wildlife simply by properly discarding fishing line and hooks. Retrieve broken lines, lures and hooks and deposit them in trash containers or take them with you. We can all contribute to a safer environment for people and wildlife by properly disposing of our trash and helping to pick up after others when trash is found.
Stay safe this Fourth of July. Thanks for keeping wildlife in mind as you celebrate and enjoy the outdoors.
Contributed by Trout Lake Nature Center, www.troutlakenaturecenter.com, an independent donation-based nonprofit organization located in Eustis.