Colonel Kelley Greene’s illustrious career in the forces has not been an easy one. As a Black female soldier, her chosen career has been a battle in itself – not so much against enemy forces, but against racism and misogyny that still exist in the military.
During a tour of Afghanistan, as the only female member of the 184th Ordnance Battalion, she suffered harassment from her superiors, who repeatedly questioned her skills. Rather than submit, she instead chose to stand up against those bullying her and ultimately prevailed in her battle to be respected and to be heard.
Feb. 11 during Black History Month, Greene made military history at a special ceremony in Leesburg, where she was promoted to colonel. She is now the only Black female colonel in military intelligence in the U.S. Army Reserve.
“This means that I have exceeded my goals and I am incredibly proud to accept this promotion,” said Greene, 52. “I see this as my chance to have a platform where I can bring an influential change and a perspective to the other Black female Army officers who are serving or who are hoping to join.”
Greene, currently serving at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, spent the Feb. 11 weekend home in Mascotte with her parents, Lorenzo and Francina Greene.
She comes from a long line of Army veterans.
Her father served in the National Guard in St. Croix, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and joined the U.S. Army in 1978. He later became a music teacher. Her brother, Kevin Greene, enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years before retiring and becoming a teacher, like his father. Their sister, Toni, married soldier Major Christopher Doroban, who served during the second Iraq War and is now medically retired.
Greene’s grandmother Dorothy Wade’s cousin, Anne Knight, was a member of the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion. The 6888 was awarded the Congressional Gold medal in 2022 for services as the only African-American female unit of 866 soldiers, who volunteered to serve in Europe during World War II.
Greene, an Apopka High School graduate, earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Florida in 1994. In 1999, Greene, who had gone into teaching like her father and brother, decided she wanted to be in the U.S. Army.
“As much as I loved teaching, I craved something more,” she said. “The Army was my obvious choice. I felt that I was almost destined to do it; I knew in my heart that I should try.”
She began her career at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. In 2000, she was commissioned as a military intelligence officer in Fort Benning, Georgia.
“After 9/11, when the World Trade Centers were hit in the terrorist attack, I was sent to Afghanistan and boy, did it change everything I knew about serving in the Army,” she said.
Greene flew out to Afghanistan in November 2003 as part of the 184th Explosive Ordnance of Bomb Technicians. As the only female officer, she was treated differently than her peers.
“I was fighting a war on two fronts – the Afghanistan war and the war for my own safety,” Greene said. “From the time I got there until the time I left, I was continually harassed and targeted by my all-white male superiors. I have no doubts that their behavior towards me was because I was the only Black female serving at that time. In the end my sanity was questioned, and if it hadn’t been for the help and support of a Black female doctor, I don’t know what might have happened.”
She continued, “But while the military should still be considered to be racist in some areas, there are definitely now way more people in management who are not, who treat everyone the same and that’s something to be very thankful for,” Greene said. “I think it is something that will always be there, but if my success story can inspire and if in my role as colonel, I can help anyone who is experiencing it, I will do everything in my power to make a change.”
Despite her experiences in Afghanistan, Greene refused to let them define her Army career and continued to work her way through the ranks. She has earned many distinctions and awards, including the Korean Defense Service Medal, the National Defense Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
“I didn’t have the golden slipper that helped me to get where I am today,” she said. “It’s thanks to my parents’ guidance, the way they brought me up, and my own determination that I was able to break through the glass ceiling, if you will.”
“I bounced around a lot of places as a child,” said Greene. “When I was a senior, we moved to Florida where we put down more permanent roots, but I always loved being part of a military family – it was different, but never boring!”