Thanks to gifts from the Mount Dora Community Trust and the W.T. Bland Jr. Charitable Trust, 20 children from the Guardian ad Litem program in Lake County will be able to attend Lake-Sumter State College’s Kids College this summer.
Children in the program are in foster care, often as the result of abuse or neglect. Volunteer Guardians ad Litem advocate for the best interest of the child in dependency court proceedings.
The Mount Dora Community Trust donated $2,500, matched by an additional $2,500 from the W.T. Bland Jr. Charitable Trust, to a new Kids’ College scholarship fund at the LSSC Foundation for Lake County children in the Guardian ad Litem program.
“The Guardian ad Litem Program is exceedingly grateful to Lake-Sumter State College and their donors for making this offering possible,” said Marcia Hilty, Circuit Director for Guardian ad Litem 5th Judicial Circuit. “The classes and experience provided will expose our children to positive, life-enhancing activities that will benefit them for years to come.”
Kids’ College offers interactive classes that mix in academic concepts for children in grades 1 through 6. The program is available at LSSC’s Leesburg and South Lake campuses in two-week sessions. Registration is still available at www.lssc.edu/kidscollege.
Over 400 children are currently involved in dependency court proceedings in Lake County. Only about 85% of those children receive advocacy with the current volunteers in the Guardian ad Litem program.
Visit www.guardianadlitem.org to learn about volunteering.