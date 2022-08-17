The 2022–2023 school year is upon us, and we understand what a struggle teachers can have buying supplies for their classrooms. Every bit helps when it comes to educating our children.
Umatilla Eagles #4491 member Tammy asked the members of her club if a portion of their fundraising could go to a first-year teacher in Umatilla. She reached out to the Umatilla Elementary School principal and got the names of the first-year teachers. To be fair, the Eagles club drew a name – and the lucky teacher is Christina Haines.
Haines said on Facebook, “I want to thank everyone involved! I was in complete shock when my name was called! Such a huge blessing!”
Courtemache-Keen, who chairs the Eagles Chapter 4491 Scholarship committee, explained why this effort hit home for her: “As a veteran teacher, I know too well how costly it can be for a first-year teacher. Which, by the way, both my husband and I, my children, and now their children have all attended Umatilla Elementary.”
Way to go, Tammy, for shining bright in our Kindness Corner!