In late June, I was scrolling away on Facebook and came across a post on the Tavares Word of Mouth group that headlined, “It’s that time to DROP YOUR DRAWERS!”
Say what? After about the third sentence my eyes were filled with tears because I realized this kind individual is offering a free community laundry day to people in need! Free laundry, for absolutely anyone that needs it, and it doesn’t stop there; they are providing free laundry soap and dryer sheets, too.
I’m not sure if you have ever had your dryer stop working out of the blue or you are living in a small apartment with no washer or dryer available, but taking a trip to the laundromat is no fun.
Speaking from experience, it cost me $30 per week to do my laundry at the laundromat when I lived in my apartment. I had to budget to do my few baskets of laundry and when I was there, I learned a thing or two about the laundromat life.
All walks of life show up there – the homeless, out-of-town travelers, families and people like me just taking it all in. Sometimes I would put extra time on my dryer just so I could say to the next person swapping over to dry, “Hey, use my dryer. It has time on it.” The smiles made it worthwhile. I think Lisa Poe, the organizer of this huge act of kindness, would agree.
Lisa said on her Facebook page, “Let’s continue to do this! It is just a small part of what makes our little town the very best it can be! If you would like to donate laundry detergent, bleach, fabric sheets or quarters for the machines to make it all possible, please PM me.”
You can find her on Facebook under the name Lisa Poe, and she’s a member of Tavares Word of Mouth.
Way to go, Lisa, for shining bright in our Kindness Corner!
Want to nominate someone for their random act of kindness? Send me an email at acrosby@trianglenewsleader.com.