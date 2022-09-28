Why did the turtle cross the road? To get to the Shell station!
All jokes aside, a turtle crossing the highway is a scary thing to witness. Turtles cross the road for the same reason humans do – for basic necessities such as food, water and shelter. I often find myself dodging their shell, hoping they don’t scurry under my tire. Florida is well known for a variety of turtles, and Jenna Wojtaszek found herself pulling over her car for another four-legged friend, a gopher tortoise.
Rescue animals are personal business for Jenna, considering she owns her own rescue organization, Forever Feline Rescue Network and a pet sitting business, Perfect Paws Pet Sitting. Way to go, Jenna, for shining bright in our Kindness Corner!
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife website gives five tips for helping a turtle cross the road:
• Always keep your own safety in mind.
• Be very careful when moving the animal.
• If the animal needs to be moved, move it to the other side of the road in the same direction it was going.
• Do not pick the turtle up by the tail. Some turtles may be frightened and try to bite.
• This could seriously injure the turtle. Snapping turtles have very long necks and can bite your hands if you place them at the sides of the shell.
• Do NOT take it with you – please only focus on helping it get safely to the other side, again in the direction it was going.
Learn more about what to do if you see a gopher tortoise, which is listed as a Threatened species in Florida, at https://myfwc.com/education/wildlife/gopher-tortoise/tortoise-sightings.
Want to nominate someone for their random act of kindness? Send me an email at acrosby@trianglenewsleader.com.