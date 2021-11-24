Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Christian Academy and Children’s Home (MDCA&CH) has named Dr. Tony Kinkel as Vice President of Development effective January 3, 2022. Dr. Kinkel succeeds Tim Deem, who is retiring after serving in that capacity since 2009. Founded in 1945, MDCA&CH has a current enrollment of 694 students and provides services for single parents and a home for needy children. The Vice President of Development is tasked with leading efforts in fundraising and donor relations.
Dr. Kinkel comes to MDCA&CH with a unique blend of teaching, administrative, policy-making, and leadership experience. A native of northern Minnesota, Dr. Kinkel brings 35 years of public service to the job including 16 years as a state legislator and 13 years as a community and technical college president. Currently, Dr. Kinkel serves as Executive Director of the Minnesota State Board for School Administrators.
Dr. Brian Mast, President of MDCA&CH, was effusive in his praise of outgoing VP Deem. “Tim has done an outstanding job for our organization over the past sixteen years, beginning with his tenure on the Board of Trustees in 2005. He has built relationships with donors, churches, and grant making foundations that have resulted in millions of dollars in donations. The school and children’s home have greatly benefited from his leadership.” He continued, “We are delighted to welcome Tony to the Mount Dora family. He will bring fresh perspectives to help us enhance relationships with parents, alumni, and the MDCA&CH community as we continue to grow and add new programs and facilities.”
“This is a dream come true,” Kinkel said. “To be a part of ‘educating, equipping and empowering students and parents to love God and impact the world’, is the crowning achievement of my career. To work with President Mast, and to build upon the great work of Vice President Deem, is an honor and a privilege.”
Dr. Kinkel is married to his wife, Melva. They have two children; Brett, age 33, who lives in Kansas City with his wife and son, and Kellen, age 20, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.