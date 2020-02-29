Born in India and raised in America, Indian food is part of my heritage and DNA. But growing up in America in the late 60s and 70s, so is pizza, cake, fries, and sodas. I was vegetarian but that doesn't necessarily mean healthy eating. Vegetarian food, including Indian food, can be oily and sweet and lead to overeating. And there weren't many Indian stores nearby, or vegetarian options at American restaurants at that time, which really limited our healthy choices.
I watched innocent but damaging food choices deteriorate the health of my loved ones and eventually myself. And I'm not alone.
I lost my mother to heart disease and diabetes. The biggest tribute to her would be to do the very best I can to make it easier for myself and others to choose healthier eating styles. And so I started with myself, my kids, and my 85-year old father.
As part of the healthy eating journey I thought I had to give up all the Indian foods I loved. That was hard to do. And also unnecessary. I started adapting traditional Indian dishes, mainly daal soups, to have low to no salt, oil, sugar.
I invite you to join me in creating an eating style for yourself and your family that's healthy yet tasty, affordable, and easy enough to do in our busy lives. It involves using spices, herbs, fresh and frozen vegetables and fruits, legumes and split lentils, a variety of whole grains, mega salads, and tall colorful smoothies!