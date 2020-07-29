Kora is a 2-year-old rat terrier mix weighing 17.8 pounds. Her face looks similar to some of the puppy characters from the “101 Dalmatians” movie. This sweet girl has big brown eyes and a great personality. She is happy, loyal, loving and playful. She does tend to bond closely to her owner and tends to stay in the protection mode. So, she would be best in a single-owner, one-on-one type of home environment. She is shy for the first few minutes that she meets new people but once she feels comfortable, she is a love. She loves to go for walks and walks well on a leash. She has not been cat- or child-tested.
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm-negative and on a monthly preventative. She will be your loyal faithful companion, so please come to meet her.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Kora, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.