Sept. 14, at 4:30 p.m., a regular board of directors meeting will be held at Lake Technical College. The session will take place in the college’s Tech Dining Room and online, pursuant to government executive orders and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to limit public gatherings of more than ten people. Anyone interested in attending or speaking at the meeting can request, in advance, a meeting link to join virtually via laketech.org.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…