Ladies Fore Education, which raises money for the Education Foundation of Lake County and the Linda Kohlmeyer Scholarship Fund, will be held May 14 at the Continental Country Club, Hwy 44 East, in Wildwood.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with registration and mimosas. The rest of the day includes lunch, a silent auction, a little bit of golf, an awards ceremony and a “Death by Chocolate” reception to end the day.
Teams can bring a caddie or will be provided with one.
Tickets are $100 per person and include golf, lunch, goodies and prizes. Details about the event can be found at edfoundationlake.com/events/ladies-fore-education.
Established in 1987, Education Foundation of Lake County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and designated direct support organization for Lake County Schools. Visit EdFoundationLake.com.