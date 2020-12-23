Jan. 23–24, Log Cabin Park in Lady Lake will host the 15th annual Art in the Park Festival. Admission is free to the event, which runs 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday at 106 US Hwy. 441/27 in Lady Lake. For more information, contact the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 352-753-6029.