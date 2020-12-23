Jan. 23–24, Log Cabin Park in Lady Lake will host the 15th annual Art in the Park Festival. Admission is free to the event, which runs 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday at 106 US Hwy. 441/27 in Lady Lake. For more information, contact the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 352-753-6029.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…