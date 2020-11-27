“I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Honoring Our Essential & Frontline Workers” is the theme of this year’s Lady Lake Christmas Parade, set to start Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. and traverse along Old Dixie Highway. For more information, call the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce at 352-753-6029.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…