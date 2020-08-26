If you’d like to clean out the garage or sell some crafts, it’s time to reserve a spot at the Lady Lake Historical Museum’s Fall Yard and Craft Sale. The event will be Oct. 17 at the museum, located at 107 S. Old Dixie Hwy. in Lady Lake. To reserve your space and for more information, call 352-259-4359 or visit the museum any Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.