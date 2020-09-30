Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce is asking for donations of bags of candy for the community drive-through Halloween event. Set for Oct. 24 in the parking lot of the Lady Lake Library, 4–6 p.m., the event gives kids a great opportunity to put on costumes and receive trick-or-treat bags. Candy is available for children ages 12 and under, and a walk-up option will be offered for those not in vehicles. Call the chamber at 352-753-6029 for information on how to donate candy and additional event details.