Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community drive-through Halloween event Oct. 24 in the parking lot of the Lady Lake Library, 4–6 p.m. The event gives kids a great opportunity to put on costumes and receive trick-or-treat bags. Candy is available for children ages 12 and under, and a walk-up option will be offered for those not in vehicles. Call the chamber at 352-753-6029 for information on how to donate candy and additional event details.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…