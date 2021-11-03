Lake Idamere Park in Tavares will transform into a forest filled with magical 17th-century attractions, from jousters to jesters, majesty and maidens, fire breathers and fairies, when the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire returns Nov. 6–7 and Nov. 13–14.
The festival, which supports the Education Foundation of Lake County, is returning for its 20th season. The 2020 festival was moved to a virtual setting due to the pandemic.
“We are excited to bring back this event which not only benefits local schools but has also provided a $2.5 million economic impact on our county,” said Carman Cullen-Batt, the foundation’s executive director. “While we were happy to offer a special version of the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire last year, having a virtual event severely impacted our fundraising efforts for the teachers and students who depend on the foundation’s support each year.”
During this year’s festival, faire-goers will step back into the England of 1604 for an immersive, entertaining history lesson that includes nine entertainment stages. Patrons also will be able to interact with performers in character.
Faire-goers can participate in the King’s Crusade Interactive Game and help the Royal Guard discover who is behind a plot to assassinate the king. To participate, ask for a game card upon entry to the festival which will direct you to find cast members who will reveal clues to the mystery.
The festival will take place each day 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://lakerenfaire.com/tickets. Tickets at the gate are $17 for adults and $10 for ages 4–17. Children 3 and under are free.
Event special discount days include Students and Teachers Day Nov. 6, Senior Day Nov. 7 and Veterans Day Nov. 14. The special discount tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the event only.
Educators can find resources for students at https://lakerenfaire.com/educational-resources.
Established in 1987, Education Foundation of Lake County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and designated direct support organization for Lake County Schools. Visit EdFoundationLake.com.