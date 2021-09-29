The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire, located in Tavares near Lake Idamere, is returning for its 20th season Nov. 6–7 and Nov. 13–14.
During the festival, faire-goers will step back into England in 1604 for an immersive history lesson that includes nine entertainment stages including period musicians and comedians, as well as games, jousting, food and beverages. Plus, patrons will be able to interact with performers in character.
Want to purchase tickets in advance?
Visit https://lakerenfaire.com/tickets and enjoy reduced rates.