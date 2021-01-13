The St. Johns River Water Management District has created interim parking and a new small gate at the entrance of the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive to allow pedestrian and bicycle access to the recreational Loop Trail as Orange County upgrades Magnolia Park amenities.
Following the lake’s edge through the property, the Loop Trail covers more than 20 miles and provides hiking and biking opportunities.
The temporary parking area is on city of Apopka property to the immediate right of the Wildlife Drive entrance at 2850 Lust Road, Apopka.
Construction of a new Magnolia Park Eco-tourism Center led to the temporary closure of one of several access points to the Loop Trail. Other entrances to the Lake Apopka North Shore are Green Mountain Scenic Overlook and Trailhead, 20700 County Road 455, Minneola; North Shore Trailhead at 24600 County Road 448A, Mount Dora; and Clay Island Trailhead, 22526 Carolyn Lane, Astatula.
This isn’t the only change to lakeside recreational access. The water management district is raising internal levee heights and constructing hydraulic improvements, such as sumps, culverts and slide gates, on its Lake Apopka Duda property water storage project. During construction, portions of the Loop Trail on Marsh Rabbit and North-South roads will be closed to public access intermittently Monday–Saturday through July. Detours will be posted.
To learn more, visit www.sjrwmd.com/lands/recreation/lake-apopka.