Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) has named five Lake County leaders to its 2021 board of directors, including Timothy Murry, who is serving his first term as Clermont mayor. He is the newest member of the LANGD board and was appointed to represent Clermont in January.
In addition, J. William Arrowsmith is LANGD board president, Kyle Becker is vice president, G. Fred Crabtree is secretary/treasurer and John Rees is a director.
William Arrowsmith is the former vice president of the LANGD board of directors and was the Seat 4 Apopka City Commissioner for 39 years. Arrowsmith is employed with One Florida Bank and has nearly four decades of experience in municipal government.
Kyle Becker is the current Seat 4 Apopka City Commissioner and has served as a city commissioner for the city since 2014. He was appointed to serve on the LANGD board of directors, representing the City of Apopka, in May 2018.
G. Fred Crabtree is the former general manager and CEO at LANGD (1991-2008) and has decades of experience in the natural gas industry. Crabtree was appointed to serve on the LANGD Board of Directors, representing the City of Winter Garden, in December 2015. Since 2001, he has also served as part owner of Kerr Marine Tool Company.
John Rees is serving his fourth term as mayor of Winter Garden and has served on the LANGD board of directors, representing Winter Garden, since 2000. Rees has served for 12 years on the Winter Garden City Commission and worked with Silver Springs Citrus for over 40 years.
The LANGD Board of Directors meeting is generally held on the fourth Monday of each month at 10 a.m. at the District office located at 1320 Winter Garden-Vineland Road in Winter Garden. Meeting notices, agendas, and any other applicable resolutions or notices are posted on the District website and in the District lobby the Wednesday prior to each board meeting. All board meetings are open to the public.
Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) provides natural gas service to more than 25,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Orange and Lake counties. For more information, visit www.langd.org.