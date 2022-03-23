Construction began this week on the Lake Apopka North Shore to mitigate erosion damage caused when water is discharged from the canal or attached cells.
To ensure public safety, access to Interceptor Road and Laughlin Road from McDonald northward will be restricted for the duration of the construction, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District.
Work is scheduled to be complete by early May.
Lake Apopka is the headwaters of the Ocklawaha Chain of Lakes, and SJRWMD and partners have worked since the 1980s to improve the lake’s water quality and habitat.
The district is implementing a series of infrastructure improvements on the Lake Apopka North Shore that will allow more water storage, increase water management flexibility and reduce nutrient inputs to Lake Apopka, it said in a recent news release.
To learn more about water quality improvement projects at Lake Apopka, visit www.sjrwmd.com/projects/#lake-apopka.