Portions of the Lake Apopka Loop Trail will be intermittently closed to all public access as construction gets underway on a Lake Apopka Duda property water storage improvement project. While portions of the Loop Trail will be closed intermittently during construction, the popular Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive will not be affected.
The goal is to improve water management abilities and reduce phosphorus loading to Lake Apopka. Speciﬁcally, it will raise internal levees at Marsh Rabbit and North-South roads to reduce phosphorus reaching Lake Apopka.
The North Shore levee system not only serves as a separator between Lake Apopka and the North Shore but is also part of the St. Johns River Water Management District’s recreational Loop Trail. The Loop Trail follows the lake’s edge through the property, covering more than 20 miles and providing hiking and biking opportunities.
The intermittent Loop Trail closures on Marsh Rabbit and North-South roads will be as needed Monday–Saturday. Signs will be posted. Work is scheduled to be complete by the end of July 2021. This project will enhance the lake’s improving water quality by storing more water on the North Shore and improve the recovering wetlands’ habitat value.
The project’s estimated total phosphorus load reduction to Lake Apopka is 390 pounds per year. Since the late 1980s, the District’s work at Lake Apopka has resulted in phosphorus reductions of 64% while water clarity has increased by 55%.
The recovery of clearer water and return of sunlight to the lake’s bottom has caused the regrowth of submerged aquatic vegetation, missing for 50 years, and critical to the continued increases in largemouth bass habitat. The St. Johns River Water Management District is one of ﬁve districts in Florida managing groundwater and surface water supplies in the state. The District en-compasses all or part of 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. District headquarters are in Palatka, and staff also are available to serve the public at service centers in Maitland, Jacksonville and Palm Bay.
To learn more about water quality improvement projects at Lake Apopka, visit http://bit.ly/359giiv.