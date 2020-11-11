Lake Cares is asking for help from the community to put a smile on a child’s face by giving to Lake Cares Food Pantry’s Holiday Campaign. Lake Cares Food Pantry has become a lifeline for many local residents who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and found themselves struggling to put food on their families’ tables.
Without advanced warning, the COVID-19 pandemic created abrupt changes in many households as schools and businesses closed, and employees were either laid off or furloughed. Through it all, Lake Cares has remained on the front lines helping families and individuals meet their most essential need, which is food.
Because several fundraising events were canceled due to the pandemic, the organization is relying heavily upon the success of its Holiday Campaign to provide 700 families everything they need for a holiday meal.
A gift of $50 can feed a family of four. You can give by visiting LakeCares.org or mail your check to Lake Cares Food Pantry, Holiday Campaign, 2001 W. Old Highway 441, Suite #1, Mount Dora, FL, 32757. To learn more, visit www.LakeCares.org.