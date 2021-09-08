After a little more than six months on the job, county manager Alan Rosen submitted his conditional resignation last month to Lake County commissioners and is now working as a paid consultant for the county.
As the last item on the agenda at their Aug. 24 meeting, commissioners needed less than a minute of discussion before voting unanimously to accept Rosen’s resignation, which he submitted 13 days earlier with the condition that the county agree to give him an “on-call” consulting contract. The new contract will pay Rosen $1,557.66 a month until March 23, 2023, or sooner if he accepts a position elsewhere.
Rosen, hired as the county government’s top executive Feb. 8 at an annual salary of $185,000, did not cite a reason for stepping down. In his resignation letter to commission chairman Sean Parks, Rosen wrote: “As you know, my family has been going through a lot recently. Based on this, I humbly request administrative leave beginning August 12, 2021, and ending August 24 at 5 p.m.”
“I believe staff has some plans for utilizing him for consulting,” Parks said just prior to the board’s vote.
Commissioners also voted to appoint deputy county manager Jennifer Barker to serve as interim county manager at the same level of pay that Rosen had received in the position. Parks thanked Barker for stepping into the role. “Absolutely,” Barker said. “Not a problem at all. It’s my pleasure. Thank you.”
Just before adjourning the meeting, Parks offered a thank you to those people in the audience, as well as any staff who were listening.
“I think I speak on behalf of the commission; we know it’s been a turbulent couple weeks here,” he said. “There will probably continue to be issues, obviously, as we go through the pandemic and everything, but just please know that we love you very much and support you and we know that there are issues, but we’re going to get through all this together.”